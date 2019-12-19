5317 Cottage Ave

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful South Kansas City Home! - Great neighborhood! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and sits on a large treed with privacy fence in back! Many newer updates paint, trim, updated cabinets,

finished basement! Master bedroom has a brick fireplace and also 2 closets!



Fleetridge Elementary K-5



Raytown Middle 6-8



Raytown Sr. High 9-12



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4159466)