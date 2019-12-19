All apartments in Kansas City
5317 Cottage Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

5317 Cottage Ave

5317 Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5317 Cottage Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Blue Vue Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful South Kansas City Home! - Great neighborhood! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and sits on a large treed with privacy fence in back! Many newer updates paint, trim, updated cabinets,
finished basement! Master bedroom has a brick fireplace and also 2 closets!

Fleetridge Elementary K-5

Raytown Middle 6-8

Raytown Sr. High 9-12

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4159466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Cottage Ave have any available units?
5317 Cottage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Cottage Ave have?
Some of 5317 Cottage Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Cottage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Cottage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Cottage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 Cottage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5317 Cottage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Cottage Ave offers parking.
Does 5317 Cottage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 Cottage Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Cottage Ave have a pool?
No, 5317 Cottage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Cottage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5317 Cottage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Cottage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 Cottage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
