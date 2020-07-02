5310 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Very cute and freshly rehabbed 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Blue Hills. Located just a few blocks from Rockhurst University. The house has brand new granite countertops, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom, etc. There are two parking spots around back. Fridge, stove, and dishwasher will be supplied as well.



The rent is $900 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 60-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.