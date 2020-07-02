All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

5310 Euclid Avenue

5310 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Very cute and freshly rehabbed 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Blue Hills. Located just a few blocks from Rockhurst University. The house has brand new granite countertops, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom, etc. There are two parking spots around back. Fridge, stove, and dishwasher will be supplied as well.

The rent is $900 per month. Cats and dogs are allowed. There is no deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. With Rhino you pay a small monthly premium instead of having to supply a security deposit. The application fee is $30 per person 18 and older. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Dogs have a 60-pound weight limit. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
5310 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 5310 Euclid Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5310 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5310 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 5310 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 5310 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5310 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5310 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

