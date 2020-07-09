All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:05 PM

528 Northeast Karapat Drive

Location

528 Northeast Karapat Drive, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car home is in a great location near Nashua, just off N. Oak Trafficway. Great corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Enjoy privacy with the wood fenced back yard. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances: smooth top stove, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and refigerater (as-is). Dining room is open to the kitchen and living room. From the dining room, walk out to the deck,to enjoy your morning coffee. Living room has a beautiful gas fireplace set in brick (for decoration only). All three bedrooms are on the main level. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and private bathroom ensuite. The finished basement has a spacious family room with separate laundry room. Under staircase is a very nice cedar storage closet. Google Fiber ready. Pets under 20 pounds may be possible with owner approval, additional refundable deposit of $500 and pet rent of $30 per month per pet. This home is a non-smoking home which includes the garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive have any available units?
528 Northeast Karapat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive have?
Some of 528 Northeast Karapat Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Northeast Karapat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Northeast Karapat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Northeast Karapat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Northeast Karapat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 528 Northeast Karapat Drive offers parking.
Does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Northeast Karapat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive have a pool?
No, 528 Northeast Karapat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Northeast Karapat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Northeast Karapat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Northeast Karapat Drive has units with dishwashers.

