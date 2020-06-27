All apartments in Kansas City
524 Benton Boulevard

Location

524 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50377880a7 ---- 1 bedroom unit now available! This apartment has been freshly re-habbed. You\'ll love the shiny hardwood floors throughout and a great set of kitchen cabinets. This unit is on the third floor and you\'ll enjoy your private porch. We like that this apartment is close to the bus routes and downtown Kansas City! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Qualifies for most vouchers To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

