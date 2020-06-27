524 Benton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50377880a7 ---- 1 bedroom unit now available! This apartment has been freshly re-habbed. You\'ll love the shiny hardwood floors throughout and a great set of kitchen cabinets. This unit is on the third floor and you\'ll enjoy your private porch. We like that this apartment is close to the bus routes and downtown Kansas City! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Qualifies for most vouchers To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!