522 Cypress Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Northeast Kansas City Home - This Northeast KC Home offers 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths. Kitchen and Bathrooms were totally remodeled. Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher with Washer and Dryer hookups off Kitchen. Carpeting and freshly painted throughout home with nice sized bedrooms. Basement has good storage with an outside access. Central Air. Off street parking for two cars. Pets okay with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $795.00 per Month.



