Kansas City, MO
522 Cypress Ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

522 Cypress Ave

522 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

522 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Northeast Kansas City Home - This Northeast KC Home offers 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths. Kitchen and Bathrooms were totally remodeled. Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher with Washer and Dryer hookups off Kitchen. Carpeting and freshly painted throughout home with nice sized bedrooms. Basement has good storage with an outside access. Central Air. Off street parking for two cars. Pets okay with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $795.00 per Month.

(RLNE4541278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Cypress Ave have any available units?
522 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Cypress Ave have?
Some of 522 Cypress Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
522 Cypress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 Cypress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 522 Cypress Ave offer parking?
No, 522 Cypress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 522 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 522 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 522 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 522 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 Cypress Ave has units with dishwashers.
