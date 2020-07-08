5201 East 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127 West Blue Valley
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained duplex with solid floors and new carpet in the bedrooms. A good sized kitchen and nice bathroom make this a great value in the city. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 East 12th Street have any available units?
5201 East 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.