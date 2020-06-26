All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:14 AM

5121 Nw 56th St

5121 NW 56 St · No Longer Available
Location

5121 NW 56 St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful house on 8.8 Acres near Parkville - Newly redone bathrooms / kitchen floors. Huge front and back yards. Gorgeous views. Can see downtown from back windows on clear days. Near Parkville grocery stores. Park Hill Middle School being constructed just down the street. House is located at the highest point around. 2 BR 1 Bath on main floor. 2 BR + 1 Bath in basement. Available starting early July for one year (approx) lease term. Applicants must have excellent credit. Required for move-in: 1st month + last month rent + security deposit ($1600 + $1600 + $2000 = $5200 total)
Open house for viewing - Saturday July 6th, 10:00AM-2:00 PM. If weather is bad (raining) the open house will be rescheduled since I don't want mud tracked into the house. I will update this listing by Friday if rain is still in the forecast.

Please be aware, protect your information, and don't get scammed by offers of lower rent, application fees, send money now to lock-in, etc. You will NOT be asked to fill out an application until we have met in person and you have seen the property. Apparently multiple people have been contacted by someone pretending to be a part owner with a much lower rent amount (all from Zillow). Be smart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5121 Nw 56th St have any available units?
5121 Nw 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5121 Nw 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
5121 Nw 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5121 Nw 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5121 Nw 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 5121 Nw 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 5121 Nw 56th St offers parking.
Does 5121 Nw 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5121 Nw 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5121 Nw 56th St have a pool?
No, 5121 Nw 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 5121 Nw 56th St have accessible units?
No, 5121 Nw 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5121 Nw 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5121 Nw 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5121 Nw 56th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5121 Nw 56th St has units with air conditioning.
