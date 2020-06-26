5121 Nw 56th St

Amenities

Beautiful house on 8.8 Acres near Parkville - Newly redone bathrooms / kitchen floors. Huge front and back yards. Gorgeous views. Can see downtown from back windows on clear days. Near Parkville grocery stores. Park Hill Middle School being constructed just down the street. House is located at the highest point around. 2 BR 1 Bath on main floor. 2 BR + 1 Bath in basement. Available starting early July for one year (approx) lease term. Applicants must have excellent credit. Required for move-in: 1st month + last month rent + security deposit ($1600 + $1600 + $2000 = $5200 total)

Open house for viewing - Saturday July 6th, 10:00AM-2:00 PM. If weather is bad (raining) the open house will be rescheduled since I don't want mud tracked into the house. I will update this listing by Friday if rain is still in the forecast.



Please be aware, protect your information, and don't get scammed by offers of lower rent, application fees, send money now to lock-in, etc. You will NOT be asked to fill out an application until we have met in person and you have seen the property. Apparently multiple people have been contacted by someone pretending to be a part owner with a much lower rent amount (all from Zillow). Be smart.