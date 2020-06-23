All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5120 NE 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5120 NE 45th Street
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

5120 NE 45th Street

5120 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5120 Northeast 45th Street, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kansas City North Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This Home located in Quiet KCMO North neighborhood offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home has wood flooring and Vinyl in Kitchen, Breakfast room and Bathroom. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. There is plenty of additional storage room in the unfinished basement and washer/dryer hookups are off the Kitchen area. Private Driveway. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $895.00 per Month

(RLNE3242605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 NE 45th Street have any available units?
5120 NE 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 NE 45th Street have?
Some of 5120 NE 45th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 NE 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5120 NE 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 NE 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5120 NE 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5120 NE 45th Street offer parking?
No, 5120 NE 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5120 NE 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 NE 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 NE 45th Street have a pool?
No, 5120 NE 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5120 NE 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 5120 NE 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 NE 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 NE 45th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary