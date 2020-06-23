5120 NE 45th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage range

Kansas City North Home in Quiet Neighborhood - This Home located in Quiet KCMO North neighborhood offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home has wood flooring and Vinyl in Kitchen, Breakfast room and Bathroom. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. There is plenty of additional storage room in the unfinished basement and washer/dryer hookups are off the Kitchen area. Private Driveway. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $895.00 per Month



(RLNE3242605)