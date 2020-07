Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

5116 Wabash ~ Move In Ready! - Large home with plenty of room for everyone! This 1564 sq ft home was built in 1925 and has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Completely updated with fresh paint and new flooring enjoy the cozy fireplace this winter. For a personal tour, contact leasing agent today!



(RLNE5328965)