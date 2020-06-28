5008 E 41st Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement and fenced in back yard

Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bedroom voucher or

Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~

Michael 816-872-2350