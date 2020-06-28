All apartments in Kansas City
5008 E 41st Ter

5008 East 41st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5008 East 41st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 936 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 1 and a half bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement and fenced in back yard
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 3 bedroom voucher or
Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~
Michael 816-872-2350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 E 41st Ter have any available units?
5008 E 41st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 E 41st Ter have?
Some of 5008 E 41st Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 E 41st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
5008 E 41st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 E 41st Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 E 41st Ter is pet friendly.
Does 5008 E 41st Ter offer parking?
No, 5008 E 41st Ter does not offer parking.
Does 5008 E 41st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 E 41st Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 E 41st Ter have a pool?
No, 5008 E 41st Ter does not have a pool.
Does 5008 E 41st Ter have accessible units?
No, 5008 E 41st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 E 41st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 E 41st Ter has units with dishwashers.

