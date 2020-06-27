All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5003 N. Lister Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5003 N. Lister Ave.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5003 N. Lister Ave.

5003 North Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5003 North Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Glenhaven

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 Bedroom North KC Home - This cute 2 Bedroom home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is now looking for a new tenant!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, and bath, and 2 great sized bedrooms are the perfect home for roommates or a small family just starting out!

Located just off I-35 and Vivion Road, this home is close to Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment!

Make sure to add this gem to your list of must-see homes today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5611209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. have any available units?
5003 N. Lister Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5003 N. Lister Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5003 N. Lister Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 N. Lister Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 N. Lister Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. offer parking?
No, 5003 N. Lister Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5003 N. Lister Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. have a pool?
No, 5003 N. Lister Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5003 N. Lister Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 N. Lister Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5003 N. Lister Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5003 N. Lister Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary