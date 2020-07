Amenities

Very nice bungalow property with a little bit of old style and a little bit of contemporary. All new vinyl windows, fenced yard, newer bathroom with built in linen closet. Hardwood floors in living area, new carpet in all bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath. Central heat and cooling. Eat in kitchen with built in cabinets. Full unfinished basement with laundry hookups. Closed in front porch. Alarm system currently active and will remain with unit.