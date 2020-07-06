All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 PM

4913 North Wallace Avenue

4913 North Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4913 North Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bdrm, 1.5 bath Raised Ranch features modern colors and finishes. Enjoy the eat in kitchen which also includes appliances. The lower level walks out to a large, private fenced back yard. Home sits on a quiet street and backs up to beautiful mature trees. This home has a great location to include highway access, food, and shopping. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue have any available units?
4913 North Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4913 North Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4913 North Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 North Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 North Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 4913 North Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 North Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 4913 North Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4913 North Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 North Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 North Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 North Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

