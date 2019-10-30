All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4831 Byrams Ford Rd
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

4831 Byrams Ford Rd

4831 Byrams Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

4831 Byrams Ford Road, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

*** COMING SOON****

4831 Byrams Ford Rd, KCMO, 64133

Copy this link to your browser to be notified as soon as you are able to schedule your self guided tour: https://secure.rently.com/properties/968905?source=marketing

To apply, visit www.mrekc.com

Don't miss out on this updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Woodhaven neighborhood of Kansas City. Large yard. Appliances included. Raytown schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588 9am to 5pm M-F

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd have any available units?
4831 Byrams Ford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4831 Byrams Ford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4831 Byrams Ford Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4831 Byrams Ford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd offer parking?
No, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd have a pool?
No, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd have accessible units?
No, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4831 Byrams Ford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4831 Byrams Ford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
