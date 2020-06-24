4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90

4712 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112 West Plaza
This studio is in a perfect location. and the company just renewed the whole building this year. in unit laundry, pet allowed. private parking, gym room. Gas and water and even the internet are included. the lease is ended July 31th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
