All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90
Last updated April 7 2019 at 8:43 AM

4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90

4712 Roanoke Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4712 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This studio is in a perfect location. and the company just renewed the whole building this year. in unit laundry, pet allowed. private parking, gym room. Gas and water and even the internet are included. the lease is ended July 31th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 have any available units?
4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 have?
Some of 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 offers parking.
Does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 have a pool?
No, 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 have accessible units?
No, 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Roanoke Pkwy, Apt 90 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary