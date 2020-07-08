All apartments in Kansas City
4709 Appleton Ave.

4709 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Appleton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
4709 Appleton Ave. Available 06/12/20 $925- June 2020 Move in - 3 bd / 1 ba in KC MO - 4709 Appleton Ave, KC MO
This 3 bd / 1 ba home has upgraded counter tops, a gas stove, stainless steel kitchen sink, ceiling fans, dishwasher, and hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. There is a deck just off the dining room that leads to a huge fenced backyard with mature shade trees. This home is pet-friendly with an enclosed dog run area on the side of the house. 1-car garage and the laundry hook-ups are located in the semi-finished basement.

Located off Sterling Ave / 47th St in Kansas City, MO

Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies

DON'T WAIT! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant

(RLNE4073476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Appleton Ave. have any available units?
4709 Appleton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Appleton Ave. have?
Some of 4709 Appleton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Appleton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Appleton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Appleton Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4709 Appleton Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4709 Appleton Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Appleton Ave. offers parking.
Does 4709 Appleton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Appleton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Appleton Ave. have a pool?
No, 4709 Appleton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Appleton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4709 Appleton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Appleton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 Appleton Ave. has units with dishwashers.

