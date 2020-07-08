4709 Appleton Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

This 3 bd / 1 ba home has upgraded counter tops, a gas stove, stainless steel kitchen sink, ceiling fans, dishwasher, and hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. There is a deck just off the dining room that leads to a huge fenced backyard with mature shade trees. This home is pet-friendly with an enclosed dog run area on the side of the house. 1-car garage and the laundry hook-ups are located in the semi-finished basement.



Located off Sterling Ave / 47th St in Kansas City, MO



Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- No felonies



Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com

$40 Application fee per adult occupant



