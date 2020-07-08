Amenities
4709 Appleton Ave. Available 06/12/20 $925- June 2020 Move in - 3 bd / 1 ba in KC MO - 4709 Appleton Ave, KC MO
This 3 bd / 1 ba home has upgraded counter tops, a gas stove, stainless steel kitchen sink, ceiling fans, dishwasher, and hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. There is a deck just off the dining room that leads to a huge fenced backyard with mature shade trees. This home is pet-friendly with an enclosed dog run area on the side of the house. 1-car garage and the laundry hook-ups are located in the semi-finished basement.
Located off Sterling Ave / 47th St in Kansas City, MO
Rent $925 / Security Deposit $925
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies
DON'T WAIT! CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Apply online at- www.propertymanagerskc.com
$40 Application fee per adult occupant
(RLNE4073476)