Kansas City, MO
4618 Holly St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:43 PM

4618 Holly St

4618 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This updated top floor unit is conveniently located in the West Plaza area. Great layout with a good size living room along with a eat in kitchen space along with formal dining. Very private balcony space (especially when the leaves fill in the tree) and a off-street parking spot included in the rent.Tenant only pays gas/electric!! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are considered with an additional non-refundable deposit. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4618 Holly St have any available units?
4618 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4618 Holly St have?
Some of 4618 Holly St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4618 Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
4618 Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4618 Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4618 Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 4618 Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 4618 Holly St offers parking.
Does 4618 Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4618 Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4618 Holly St have a pool?
No, 4618 Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 4618 Holly St have accessible units?
No, 4618 Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4618 Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4618 Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.
