4618 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64112 West Plaza
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This updated top floor unit is conveniently located in the West Plaza area. Great layout with a good size living room along with a eat in kitchen space along with formal dining. Very private balcony space (especially when the leaves fill in the tree) and a off-street parking spot included in the rent.Tenant only pays gas/electric!! To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets are considered with an additional non-refundable deposit. Schedule your showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4618 Holly St have any available units?
4618 Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.