Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

NEW REHAB - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Raytown Area - COMING SOON - The newly rehabbed 1,515 square foot house features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh paint, new floors throughout, and ready for move in soon. Nearby schools include Northwood School, Raytown Middle School and Fleetridge Elementary School. Great location close to shopping like Consentino's Market, Hy-Vee and nearby Starbucks. Easy access to major highways.



