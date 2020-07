Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Very spacious 1st floor duplex unit. Wood floors throughout. Great windows with lots light. Located in an Historic District, minutes from UMKC, Nelson Atkins Museum, The Plaza and 71 Highway.



Laundry hook up in unit. Pets accepted with separate deposit.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water & internet).



WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8.