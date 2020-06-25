Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
4533 Holly Street #1
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM
4533 Holly Street #1
4533 Holly Street
No Longer Available
Kansas City
West Plaza
Location
4533 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza
Amenities
in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
{4533#1} Updated West Plaza Condo + In unit Washer/ Dryer + Assigned Parking + Google Fiber - Open and bright this West Plaza condo is beautifully updated and will be available early June!
Large living room with access to private balcony. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances included! Back door lease to additional storage and parking
Washer/Dryer included in unit!
Both spacious bedrooms feature ceiling fans and good sized closets!
Google Fiber ready. Water / Trash included. Covered Parking Included.
Living Room 12X9
Kitchen 16X14
Bed one 11X10
Bed two 12X11
(RLNE4243328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4533 Holly Street #1 have any available units?
4533 Holly Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4533 Holly Street #1 have?
Some of 4533 Holly Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4533 Holly Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Holly Street #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Holly Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Holly Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4533 Holly Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Holly Street #1 offers parking.
Does 4533 Holly Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 Holly Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Holly Street #1 have a pool?
No, 4533 Holly Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4533 Holly Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 4533 Holly Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Holly Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4533 Holly Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Prairie Village, KS
