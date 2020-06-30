4516 Crisp Ave

Amenities
{4516} Gorgeous Ranch with Updates Throughout + Hardwood & Tile Flooring + New Bathroom Vanity, Tub & Shower + Fenced Yard +1 Car Garage & Carport - Completely renovated ranch with great highway access and close to Blue Ridge Crossing!
New kitchen cabinets, butcher block counters, subway tile, SS appliances and tile flooring.
Formal Dining room and large living room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors.
All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood floors, too! Total bathroom remodel including new vanity and shower/ tub!
Cover patio! Oversize, treed backyard!
Extra large 1 car garage and additional carport!
Full unfinished basement with w/d hook ups
Kitchen 15X9
Living 15X17
Dining 10X10
Master 13X12
Bed2 11X10
Bed3 10X9
(RLNE5328768)