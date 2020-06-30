4516 Crisp Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

{4516} Gorgeous Ranch with Updates Throughout + Hardwood & Tile Flooring + New Bathroom Vanity, Tub & Shower + Fenced Yard +1 Car Garage & Carport - Completely renovated ranch with great highway access and close to Blue Ridge Crossing!



New kitchen cabinets, butcher block counters, subway tile, SS appliances and tile flooring.



Formal Dining room and large living room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors.



All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood floors, too! Total bathroom remodel including new vanity and shower/ tub!



Cover patio! Oversize, treed backyard!



Extra large 1 car garage and additional carport!



Full unfinished basement with w/d hook ups



Kitchen 15X9

Living 15X17

Dining 10X10

Master 13X12

Bed2 11X10

Bed3 10X9



(RLNE5328768)