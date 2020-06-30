All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

4516 Crisp Ave

4516 Crisp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Crisp Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Sterling Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
{4516} Gorgeous Ranch with Updates Throughout + Hardwood & Tile Flooring + New Bathroom Vanity, Tub & Shower + Fenced Yard +1 Car Garage & Carport - Completely renovated ranch with great highway access and close to Blue Ridge Crossing!

New kitchen cabinets, butcher block counters, subway tile, SS appliances and tile flooring.

Formal Dining room and large living room with fireplace and gorgeous hardwood floors.

All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood floors, too! Total bathroom remodel including new vanity and shower/ tub!

Cover patio! Oversize, treed backyard!

Extra large 1 car garage and additional carport!

Full unfinished basement with w/d hook ups

Kitchen 15X9
Living 15X17
Dining 10X10
Master 13X12
Bed2 11X10
Bed3 10X9

(RLNE5328768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Crisp Ave have any available units?
4516 Crisp Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Crisp Ave have?
Some of 4516 Crisp Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Crisp Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Crisp Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Crisp Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Crisp Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Crisp Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Crisp Ave offers parking.
Does 4516 Crisp Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 Crisp Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Crisp Ave have a pool?
No, 4516 Crisp Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Crisp Ave have accessible units?
No, 4516 Crisp Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Crisp Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Crisp Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

