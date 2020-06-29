All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4423 Benton Blvd

4423 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4423 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled home on coveted Benton Boulevard. Large Living, Dining and Kitchen, 1.5 Baths, Spacious Bedrooms and Closets. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing appointment: (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Benton Blvd have any available units?
4423 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Benton Blvd have?
Some of 4423 Benton Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4423 Benton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Benton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Benton Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Benton Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd offer parking?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have a pool?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

