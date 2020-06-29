Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4423 Benton Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4423 Benton Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4423 Benton Blvd
4423 Benton Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4423 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled home on coveted Benton Boulevard. Large Living, Dining and Kitchen, 1.5 Baths, Spacious Bedrooms and Closets. Call KPMAdvantage to schedule a showing appointment: (913) 777-1302.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have any available units?
4423 Benton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4423 Benton Blvd have?
Some of 4423 Benton Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4423 Benton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Benton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Benton Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Benton Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd offer parking?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have a pool?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Benton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4423 Benton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary