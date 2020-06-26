4420 Terrace Street

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Cozy 3 bed/2.5 bath home just minutes walk from the Plaza - Live in a beautiful home in a Google Fiber neighborhood just 10 minutes walk from the Plaza that has hardwood floors, stainless appliances, slate tile, full-size laundry, central air and heat, large back deck and fenced yard, off street parking for three cars, is pet friendly and full of personality. All exterior services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - included. Enjoy visiting with friends, family and neighbors on your shaded porch for less than generic complex living.



(RLNE3228560)