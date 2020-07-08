Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

419 W 70th Terrace Available 06/01/20 {419} Romanelli Gardens Tudor + Charming Arched Doorways + Hardwood Floors + Spacious Floor Plan - Charming Brookside home with great natural light and spacious floor plan.



Main level features large great room with fireplace, formal dining room, modern kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets and fantastic enclosed sun room overlooking the back yard. Converted porch makes and excellent office or study on the main level.



Spacious master bedroom on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms and full bathroom!



Private 4th bedroom on the 3rd floor with half bathroom.



Covered brick patio with ceiling fan and views of the beautifully landscaped yard.



(RLNE5765554)