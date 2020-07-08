All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

419 W 70th Terrace

419 West 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

419 West 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
419 W 70th Terrace Available 06/01/20 {419} Romanelli Gardens Tudor + Charming Arched Doorways + Hardwood Floors + Spacious Floor Plan - Charming Brookside home with great natural light and spacious floor plan.

Main level features large great room with fireplace, formal dining room, modern kitchen with granite counters and white cabinets and fantastic enclosed sun room overlooking the back yard. Converted porch makes and excellent office or study on the main level.

Spacious master bedroom on the second floor along with two additional bedrooms and full bathroom!

Private 4th bedroom on the 3rd floor with half bathroom.

Covered brick patio with ceiling fan and views of the beautifully landscaped yard.

(RLNE5765554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W 70th Terrace have any available units?
419 W 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 W 70th Terrace have?
Some of 419 W 70th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 W 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
419 W 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 W 70th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 419 W 70th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 419 W 70th Terrace offers parking.
Does 419 W 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 W 70th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 419 W 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 419 W 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 419 W 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 W 70th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

