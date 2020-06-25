4143 Tracy Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Manheim Park is now available. New everything, including windows! There is a HUGE loft on the 2nd floor with a full bath. Partially fenced yard and covered porch. New washer and dryer are provided by owner in the unfinished basement, at move in. Mechanicals installed at move in.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee

$825 rent / $800 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.