All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4143 Tracy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4143 Tracy Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:53 PM

4143 Tracy Avenue

4143 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4143 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Manheim Park is now available. New everything, including windows! There is a HUGE loft on the 2nd floor with a full bath. Partially fenced yard and covered porch. New washer and dryer are provided by owner in the unfinished basement, at move in. Mechanicals installed at move in.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee
$825 rent / $800 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
4143 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4143 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4143 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
No, 4143 Tracy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4143 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 Tracy Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4143 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4143 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4143 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4143 Tracy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4143 Tracy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary