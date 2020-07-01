All apartments in Kansas City
4132 Locust Street, Unit 1

Location

4132 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit blocks from the KC Art Institute. Great Midtown neighborhood close to Westport and the Plaza. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. Central AC and heat. Bathroom has updated. Deck in the rear where there is a shared, fenced yard. Off street parking behind building. Laundry machines can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Renovated Duplex with rear decks, off street parking, individual HVAC and laundry, fenced shared yard. Great location close to the Plaza, KCAI, Westport and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

