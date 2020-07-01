4132 Locust Street, Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom unit blocks from the KC Art Institute. Great Midtown neighborhood close to Westport and the Plaza. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen features new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. Central AC and heat. Bathroom has updated. Deck in the rear where there is a shared, fenced yard. Off street parking behind building. Laundry machines can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

