All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4122 Troost Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4122 Troost Avenue
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4122 Troost Avenue

4122 Troost Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
South Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4122 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/979f4db08b ---- FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE ONLY $500 DEPOSIT* All units are impressively renovated with dramatic updates! Hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets have been refinished, new carpet installed in the bedrooms and walls have been freshly painted. Each of the units have sunrooms facing the street letting just the right amount of light in through the new double-hung, UV filtering windows. You'll find the convenience of having your own newly purchased washer and dryer a huge bonus. Storage in the bathroom will be great for staying organized and the new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are a great touch. The attached parking lot will get your car off the street and water is included in the rent. Ready for you to move in and make this your new home. *Applies to first full month of rent. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all electric and natural gas - *water utilities included in rent*! To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Troost Avenue have any available units?
4122 Troost Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Troost Avenue have?
Some of 4122 Troost Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Troost Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Troost Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Troost Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Troost Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4122 Troost Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Troost Avenue offers parking.
Does 4122 Troost Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 Troost Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Troost Avenue have a pool?
No, 4122 Troost Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Troost Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4122 Troost Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Troost Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 Troost Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary