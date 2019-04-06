4122 Troost Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/979f4db08b ---- FIRST MONTH'S RENT FREE ONLY $500 DEPOSIT* All units are impressively renovated with dramatic updates! Hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets have been refinished, new carpet installed in the bedrooms and walls have been freshly painted. Each of the units have sunrooms facing the street letting just the right amount of light in through the new double-hung, UV filtering windows. You'll find the convenience of having your own newly purchased washer and dryer a huge bonus. Storage in the bathroom will be great for staying organized and the new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are a great touch. The attached parking lot will get your car off the street and water is included in the rent. Ready for you to move in and make this your new home. *Applies to first full month of rent. *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all electric and natural gas - *water utilities included in rent*! To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!