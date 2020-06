Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous Updated Brookside Home - Don't miss this gorgeous Brookside home that has been updated with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, beautiful new hall bathroom and more. Awesome front porch for spending those warm summer evenings and fenced in yard.



Walking distance to all the shopping and entertainment both Brookside and Crestwood have to offer.



(RLNE4114374)