All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4044 Campbell St. - 1S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4044 Campbell St. - 1S
Last updated September 27 2019 at 1:51 AM

4044 Campbell St. - 1S

4044 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
South Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4044 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Step into your newly remodeled Hyde Park unit! Close to UMKC, Rockhurst University, KCAI, The Nelson, Westport and The Plaza!
Your historic new home boasts over 900 square feet of refinished hardwood floors, beautiful built in cabinet and a gorgeous decorative fireplace!
New furnace to keep you warm and cozy!
The super updated galley style kitchen comes with white granite counter tops, new white shaker cabinets, grey and white tile, and all new Stainless Steel package of Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
Bathroom is updated with white subway tile and all the nice finishes.
The bedroom has quite a bit of character with it's bay window!
Front deck off of living room and a back deck!
Two outdoor spaces!
There is free on site laundry.
Off street parking.
No vouchers.
No pets preferred please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S have any available units?
4044 Campbell St. - 1S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S have?
Some of 4044 Campbell St. - 1S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Campbell St. - 1S currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Campbell St. - 1S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Campbell St. - 1S pet-friendly?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 1S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S offer parking?
Yes, 4044 Campbell St. - 1S offers parking.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 1S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S have a pool?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 1S does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S have accessible units?
No, 4044 Campbell St. - 1S does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Campbell St. - 1S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Campbell St. - 1S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary