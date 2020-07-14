4035 Charlotte - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber hardwood floors cats allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed google fiber pet friendly

Take a look at this adorable 1 bedroom apartment in South Hyde Park! Centrally located near parks, Westport and the Plaza. Google Fiber Ready! Cats welcome! Call us today to schedule a viewing! Leasing Special! Tenant Pays Gas and Electric; 35.00 fee for water,sewer trash

