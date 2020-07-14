All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:04 PM

4035 Charlotte - 4

4035 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

4035 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Take a look at this adorable 1 bedroom apartment in South Hyde Park! Centrally located near parks, Westport and the Plaza. Google Fiber Ready! Cats welcome! Call us today to schedule a viewing! Leasing Special! Tenant Pays Gas and Electric; 35.00 fee for water,sewer trash
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 Charlotte - 4 have any available units?
4035 Charlotte - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 Charlotte - 4 have?
Some of 4035 Charlotte - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 Charlotte - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4035 Charlotte - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 Charlotte - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 Charlotte - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 4035 Charlotte - 4 offer parking?
No, 4035 Charlotte - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4035 Charlotte - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4035 Charlotte - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 Charlotte - 4 have a pool?
No, 4035 Charlotte - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4035 Charlotte - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4035 Charlotte - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 Charlotte - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4035 Charlotte - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
