Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4032 Garfield Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:02 PM

4032 Garfield Avenue

4032 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

4032 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come experience living in this outstanding example of a fresh, spacious, and tastefully renovated 3 BR home. Walk in off the roomy porch to the beautifully finished hardwood floors in the front living room with attached dining area, and grab a bite from the all-new kitchen. 2 bedrooms on the ground floor with modern bathroom, and upstairs is the 3rd bedroom with a huge play area. Outside the kitchen is a fantastic elevated deck overlooking the fenced-in yard. This house is simply perfect.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4032 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
4032 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4032 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4032 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4032 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4032 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4032 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
