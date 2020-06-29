4032 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Come experience living in this outstanding example of a fresh, spacious, and tastefully renovated 3 BR home. Walk in off the roomy porch to the beautifully finished hardwood floors in the front living room with attached dining area, and grab a bite from the all-new kitchen. 2 bedrooms on the ground floor with modern bathroom, and upstairs is the 3rd bedroom with a huge play area. Outside the kitchen is a fantastic elevated deck overlooking the fenced-in yard. This house is simply perfect.



Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.



- $35 Application Fee per person



- No evictions



- No past due balances owed with previous landlords



- No felonies



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.