Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4017 Harrison St.

4017 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0d640105e ---- Arsenal is right off Harrison and 40th just minutes away from Kansas City Art Institute, Nelson-Atkins Museum, and Gillham Park. This property offers hardwood flooring throughout, central AC, off-street parking, and laundry on-site PLUS basic Google Fiber internet is provided. This two bedroom apartment is about 850 sq ft and is renting for $795/month with a $400 deposit. The landlord will take care of water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome! 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** Fees & requirements: $30 application fee $400 deposit 12 month lease *NO evictions or felony charges *Credit score of 550 or greater *Monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent Arsenal is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call to schedule a showing **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Harrison St. have any available units?
4017 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Harrison St. have?
Some of 4017 Harrison St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Harrison St. is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Harrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Harrison St. offers parking.
Does 4017 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 4017 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 4017 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.

