4017 Harrison St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0d640105e ---- Arsenal is right off Harrison and 40th just minutes away from Kansas City Art Institute, Nelson-Atkins Museum, and Gillham Park. This property offers hardwood flooring throughout, central AC, off-street parking, and laundry on-site PLUS basic Google Fiber internet is provided. This two bedroom apartment is about 850 sq ft and is renting for $795/month with a $400 deposit. The landlord will take care of water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets are welcome! 15 lbs fully grown or smaller **breed restrictions apply** Fees & requirements: $30 application fee $400 deposit 12 month lease *NO evictions or felony charges *Credit score of 550 or greater *Monthly income must meet 2.5 times the rent Arsenal is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call to schedule a showing **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm