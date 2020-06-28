4001 Tracy Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This is a lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath that has had some recent work done! Upon walking inside you are immediately in the larger foyer with the large living room off it. The flowing hardwoods continue to the dining room off the living area. The kitchen is nestled in the back on the first floor with large ceilings throughout. Upstairs is all three bedrooms and your one bathroom. You have a large fenced in yard and large front porch area.



Additional information:

*No vouchers accepted on this property

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month.

*No smoking inside the property

*Central heating and cooling

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

*All utilities are tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



(RLNE5072249)