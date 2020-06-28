All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

4001 Tracy Avenue

4001 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Manheim Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This is a lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath that has had some recent work done! Upon walking inside you are immediately in the larger foyer with the large living room off it. The flowing hardwoods continue to the dining room off the living area. The kitchen is nestled in the back on the first floor with large ceilings throughout. Upstairs is all three bedrooms and your one bathroom. You have a large fenced in yard and large front porch area.

Additional information:
*No vouchers accepted on this property
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month.
*No smoking inside the property
*Central heating and cooling
*Lawn care is tenants responsibility
*All utilities are tenants responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5072249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
4001 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4001 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4001 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
No, 4001 Tracy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4001 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4001 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Tracy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Tracy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
