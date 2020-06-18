3819 Baltimore Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious Hyde Park apartment!

$400.00 off first months rent if you move in by 7/1/19!

This property is on the National Historic Registry & very well maintained!

Freshly painted with original crown molding and tons of character!

Hardwood floors as you step into your living room with French doors leading out to your own front porch that includes a swing and great shade! Amazing style with a decorative fireplace that adds so much to the space!

Up from the living space is a grand dining room for space to spread out and entertain!

Large walk-in cedar closet off the dining room with an abundance of shelving and hanging space!

Before stepping into your galley kitchen, a bonus area features built-in cabinets! This is a must-have when it comes to storage!

The fantastic kitchen comes with a dishwasher, stove, microwave, fridge and great cabinet space!

Full size utility room off the kitchen with WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED!

Cabin-style bathroom is both updated and inviting! Beautiful wood features!

Both bedrooms come with a ceiling fan, cedar closet and updated carpet.

Rear exit goes out to an amazing garden with pond, picnic area and gas grill shared among tenants.

OFF-STREET PARKING on newly poured blacktop!

Google wired!

Tenants pay Electric.

Cats ok, no dogs. $300/ non-refundable pet deposit. No pet rent.

Secure building!

This will go fast!

