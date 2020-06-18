All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:53 PM

3819 Baltimore Ave

3819 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious Hyde Park apartment!
$400.00 off first months rent if you move in by 7/1/19!
This property is on the National Historic Registry & very well maintained!
Freshly painted with original crown molding and tons of character!
Hardwood floors as you step into your living room with French doors leading out to your own front porch that includes a swing and great shade! Amazing style with a decorative fireplace that adds so much to the space!
Up from the living space is a grand dining room for space to spread out and entertain!
Large walk-in cedar closet off the dining room with an abundance of shelving and hanging space!
Before stepping into your galley kitchen, a bonus area features built-in cabinets! This is a must-have when it comes to storage!
The fantastic kitchen comes with a dishwasher, stove, microwave, fridge and great cabinet space!
Full size utility room off the kitchen with WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED!
Cabin-style bathroom is both updated and inviting! Beautiful wood features!
Both bedrooms come with a ceiling fan, cedar closet and updated carpet.
Rear exit goes out to an amazing garden with pond, picnic area and gas grill shared among tenants.
OFF-STREET PARKING on newly poured blacktop!
Google wired!
Tenants pay Electric.
Cats ok, no dogs. $300/ non-refundable pet deposit. No pet rent.
Secure building!
This will go fast!
Amazing garden with pond, picnic area and gas grill shared among tenants.
Secured bldg entry
Off-street parking with good lighting
Tenants only pay electricity
Google Fiber ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Baltimore Ave have any available units?
3819 Baltimore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 Baltimore Ave have?
Some of 3819 Baltimore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 Baltimore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Baltimore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Baltimore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3819 Baltimore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3819 Baltimore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3819 Baltimore Ave offers parking.
Does 3819 Baltimore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 Baltimore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Baltimore Ave have a pool?
No, 3819 Baltimore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Baltimore Ave have accessible units?
No, 3819 Baltimore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Baltimore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 Baltimore Ave has units with dishwashers.
