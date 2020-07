Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Bath home with an additional room in the back for use as a den, family room, or office space. This freshly done house features new windows throughout, tiled kitchen, and newer kitchen cabinets. View at your convenience by calling 816-656-3992, or visit our website at www.liveherekc.com. Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.