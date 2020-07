Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

*********MOVE IN SPECIAL, DON'T FORGET TO ASK******



Gorgeous two story, corner lot home! Beautiful Front Porch with a nice back deck. Freshly painted, lots of space, nice layout. Extra room can be used as a mud room or study.



***SECTION 8 WELCOMED***



Call today to set up a time to look inside! 816-905-6252

Apply today... www.nalamanagement.com