3536 Bell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Family Home near KU Medical Center with Shops and Entertainment near - This Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located within walking distance of KU Med Center. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and built in Microwave. There is a gas furnace and central air. The backyard is large and private. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1195.00 Per Month



(RLNE5172870)