Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

3536 Bell Street

3536 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Bell Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home near KU Medical Center with Shops and Entertainment near - This Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located within walking distance of KU Med Center. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and built in Microwave. There is a gas furnace and central air. The backyard is large and private. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1195.00 Per Month

(RLNE5172870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Bell Street have any available units?
3536 Bell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Bell Street have?
Some of 3536 Bell Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Bell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Bell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Bell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Bell Street offer parking?
No, 3536 Bell Street does not offer parking.
Does 3536 Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Bell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Bell Street have a pool?
No, 3536 Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 3536 Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3536 Bell Street has units with dishwashers.

