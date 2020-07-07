3536 Bell Street

Amenities
Single Family Home near KU Medical Center with Shops and Entertainment near - This Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is located within walking distance of KU Med Center. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen includes the following appliances: refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and built in Microwave. There is a gas furnace and central air. The backyard is large and private. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.
Rent is $1195.00 Per Month
