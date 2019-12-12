3530 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated clubhouse carpet

Highly desired newly-built (1999) 3 bed, 2 bath home now available. Park in the garage and enter the large, sunny living room with open-plan kitchen. 3 large bedrooms with en-suite in the master, and huge partially finished basement perfect as a man cave or separate entertainment room. Perfectly positioned with brand new appliances, carpet, and paint throughout. This house is new, fresh, and waiting for you! View at your convenience using our self-showing system.



- $850 rent, $850 deposit



- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee



- $40 Application Fee



- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies



- Sorry, no vouchers



Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.