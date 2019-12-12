All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3530 Elmwood Avenue
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:43 PM

3530 Elmwood Avenue

3530 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Highly desired newly-built (1999) 3 bed, 2 bath home now available. Park in the garage and enter the large, sunny living room with open-plan kitchen. 3 large bedrooms with en-suite in the master, and huge partially finished basement perfect as a man cave or separate entertainment room. Perfectly positioned with brand new appliances, carpet, and paint throughout. This house is new, fresh, and waiting for you! View at your convenience using our self-showing system.

- $850 rent, $850 deposit

- Pets allowed on Landlord approval. $250 Pet Fee

- $40 Application Fee

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or felonies

- Sorry, no vouchers

Professionally managed by MyKC.rentals.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Elmwood Avenue have any available units?
3530 Elmwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Elmwood Avenue have?
Some of 3530 Elmwood Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Elmwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Elmwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Elmwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Elmwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Elmwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Elmwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3530 Elmwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Elmwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Elmwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 3530 Elmwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Elmwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3530 Elmwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Elmwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Elmwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

