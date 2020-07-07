All apartments in Kansas City
3506 NW 95th St.

3506 Northwest 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Northwest 95th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16887a605d ---- The Genesis Trails rental home community is ideal for those who want a single-level home nestled in a private, wooded setting with picturesque views. This community is located in the Genesis at Green Hills subdivision just minutes from metropolitan Kansas City with its award-winning restaurants, jazz and blues music, art museums, professional sports teams, and nearby upscale shopping. Imagine living in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch-style home with a raised ceiling great room. Each home also features a full, 1300 sq. ft., unfinished basement, 2-car garage and a covered patio or 15\' x 8\' deck. Genesis Trails is perfect for those looking for a place to call home. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom 2 Car Garage Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 NW 95th St. have any available units?
3506 NW 95th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 NW 95th St. have?
Some of 3506 NW 95th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 NW 95th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3506 NW 95th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 NW 95th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 NW 95th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3506 NW 95th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3506 NW 95th St. offers parking.
Does 3506 NW 95th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 NW 95th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 NW 95th St. have a pool?
No, 3506 NW 95th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3506 NW 95th St. have accessible units?
No, 3506 NW 95th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 NW 95th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 NW 95th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

