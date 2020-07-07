3506 NW 95th St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16887a605d ---- The Genesis Trails rental home community is ideal for those who want a single-level home nestled in a private, wooded setting with picturesque views. This community is located in the Genesis at Green Hills subdivision just minutes from metropolitan Kansas City with its award-winning restaurants, jazz and blues music, art museums, professional sports teams, and nearby upscale shopping. Imagine living in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch-style home with a raised ceiling great room. Each home also features a full, 1300 sq. ft., unfinished basement, 2-car garage and a covered patio or 15\' x 8\' deck. Genesis Trails is perfect for those looking for a place to call home. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Bedroom 2 Car Garage Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Unfinished Basement Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided