3443 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home sits on a fenced lot and offers 1 small bedroom on the main floor, and 2 small bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen appliances included. Main floor laundry room. There is a detached garage with shared driveway, a deck on the back of the house, and plenty of window units. There is no basement.



Vouchers OK



$50 app fee

$650 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee per pet. Pet policy varies by property, so inquire within.



**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.