Kansas City, MO
3443 Jackson Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:16 PM

3443 Jackson Avenue

3443 Jackson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3443 Jackson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home sits on a fenced lot and offers 1 small bedroom on the main floor, and 2 small bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen appliances included. Main floor laundry room. There is a detached garage with shared driveway, a deck on the back of the house, and plenty of window units. There is no basement.

Vouchers OK

$50 app fee
$650 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee per pet. Pet policy varies by property, so inquire within.

**NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Jackson Avenue have any available units?
3443 Jackson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 Jackson Avenue have?
Some of 3443 Jackson Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 Jackson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Jackson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Jackson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3443 Jackson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3443 Jackson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3443 Jackson Avenue offers parking.
Does 3443 Jackson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 Jackson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Jackson Avenue have a pool?
No, 3443 Jackson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3443 Jackson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3443 Jackson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Jackson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 Jackson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
