Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

This vintage apartment will not be on the market long! Original hardwood floors and crown molding, windows for natural light, spacious kitchen with upgraded tile and tons of counter space and cabinet space, renovated bathroom. Enjoy a cup of coffee on your patio!

Call today to schedule your tour!



Contact us to schedule a showing.