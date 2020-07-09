3419 Northwest 71 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious split entry duplex is located in Platte County. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace for decoration only. The large deck has access from the living room and one of the bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel dishwasher, range, and built in microwave. The bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level would be a great study, or a family room with a bathroom attached. Sliding glass door gives access to a nice patio. Lawn maintenance provided. Pets are possible with owner approval, an additional refundable $500 pet deposit, and $30 pet rent per month. This is a non-smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.