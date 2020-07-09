All apartments in Kansas City
3419 Northwest 71 Terrace

3419 NW 71st Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3419 NW 71st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64151
Platte Brook North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious split entry duplex is located in Platte County. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace for decoration only. The large deck has access from the living room and one of the bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel dishwasher, range, and built in microwave. The bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower level would be a great study, or a family room with a bathroom attached. Sliding glass door gives access to a nice patio. Lawn maintenance provided. Pets are possible with owner approval, an additional refundable $500 pet deposit, and $30 pet rent per month. This is a non-smoking home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace have any available units?
3419 Northwest 71 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace have?
Some of 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Northwest 71 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace offers parking.
Does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace have a pool?
No, 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3419 Northwest 71 Terrace has units with dishwashers.

