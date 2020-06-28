All apartments in Kansas City
3411 Northwest 56th Street

3411 NW 56 St · No Longer Available
Location

3411 NW 56 St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Parkdale - Walden

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home

3 bedrooms

2 bathroom

1 carport

Fenced backyard

Park Hill South High School

Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms add charm and character to this home. The kitchen with red tiled back splash makes a classy bold statement.Black appliances and tiled floor make for a modern look for the kitchen. Clean and fresh paint make this home a place you want to call yours. Full bathroom off family room with tiled shower. The hall bathroom has stylish vanity with top bowl basin. Bedrooms are bright and roomy. Basement is unfinished with plenty of room for storage. Laundry room is located in the basement. The large backyard is fenced. Don't wait too long on this remodeled home with its great location and amenities. Fireplace is for decoration only.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Northwest 56th Street have any available units?
3411 Northwest 56th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Northwest 56th Street have?
Some of 3411 Northwest 56th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Northwest 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Northwest 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Northwest 56th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 Northwest 56th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3411 Northwest 56th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Northwest 56th Street offers parking.
Does 3411 Northwest 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Northwest 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Northwest 56th Street have a pool?
No, 3411 Northwest 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Northwest 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 3411 Northwest 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Northwest 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3411 Northwest 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

