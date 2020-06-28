3411 Northwest 56th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home



3 bedrooms



2 bathroom



1 carport



Fenced backyard



Park Hill South High School



Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms add charm and character to this home. The kitchen with red tiled back splash makes a classy bold statement.Black appliances and tiled floor make for a modern look for the kitchen. Clean and fresh paint make this home a place you want to call yours. Full bathroom off family room with tiled shower. The hall bathroom has stylish vanity with top bowl basin. Bedrooms are bright and roomy. Basement is unfinished with plenty of room for storage. Laundry room is located in the basement. The large backyard is fenced. Don't wait too long on this remodeled home with its great location and amenities. Fireplace is for decoration only.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.