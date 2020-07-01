All apartments in Kansas City
329 N Brighton
329 N Brighton

329 North Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

329 North Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
329 N Brighton Available 04/11/20 Cute Northeast Home with nice Deck and Fenced-in Backyard - This Historic Northeast area Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The house
has a combination of hardwood floors and carpet. The kitchen appliances include:
electric stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. This
home has Central Air Conditioning and a Hi-Efficiency Gas Furnace.
There are washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. There is a deck and fenced in backyard and Pets are welcome with Pet deposit and pet rent.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $725.00 per Month.

(RLNE2738249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 N Brighton have any available units?
329 N Brighton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 N Brighton have?
Some of 329 N Brighton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 N Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
329 N Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 N Brighton pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 N Brighton is pet friendly.
Does 329 N Brighton offer parking?
No, 329 N Brighton does not offer parking.
Does 329 N Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 N Brighton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 N Brighton have a pool?
No, 329 N Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 329 N Brighton have accessible units?
No, 329 N Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 329 N Brighton have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 N Brighton does not have units with dishwashers.

