Amenities
329 N Brighton Available 04/11/20 Cute Northeast Home with nice Deck and Fenced-in Backyard - This Historic Northeast area Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. The house
has a combination of hardwood floors and carpet. The kitchen appliances include:
electric stove, refrigerator, and garbage disposal. This
home has Central Air Conditioning and a Hi-Efficiency Gas Furnace.
There are washer and dryer hook ups in the basement. There is a deck and fenced in backyard and Pets are welcome with Pet deposit and pet rent.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $725.00 per Month.
(RLNE2738249)