326 N White Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

To view, Call or text Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960. All of the big-ticket items have been done for you in this cheerful renovated home. New Timberline roof, new windows, new paint and flooring, all new kitchen and baths. First floor laundry! Updated plumbing and electrical (upgraded 200 amp panel). Adorable front porch and generous back yard for kids or pets. Alley access for off-street parking in back. Rent is $900+ $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $900 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.