Kansas City, MO
326 N White Avenue
Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

326 N White Avenue

326 North White Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 North White Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
To view, Call or text Kevin with Renterswarehouse (816) 529-9960. All of the big-ticket items have been done for you in this cheerful renovated home. New Timberline roof, new windows, new paint and flooring, all new kitchen and baths. First floor laundry! Updated plumbing and electrical (upgraded 200 amp panel). Adorable front porch and generous back yard for kids or pets. Alley access for off-street parking in back. Rent is $900+ $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $900 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 N White Avenue have any available units?
326 N White Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 N White Avenue have?
Some of 326 N White Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 N White Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 N White Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 N White Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 N White Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 326 N White Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 N White Avenue offers parking.
Does 326 N White Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 N White Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 N White Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 N White Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 N White Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 N White Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 N White Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 N White Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
