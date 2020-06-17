323 Cleaver II Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym google fiber

Plaza condo on the 7th floor of an eight-floor building.



The unit is bright with natural light and has an easy to decorate open floor plan. Outside, the building sits on a corner flanked by Southmoreland park and The Nelson's lawn--making taking a jog or a walk a breeze.



Washer and Dryer included in unit. Dishwasher and garbage disposal. Building has small fitness room and additional laundry.Gazebo outside will be great for

enjoying the coming spring.



Pets fine with 300.00 non-refundable pet deposit. App fee is 40.00.



Water and trash included in rent. Building qualifies for 5 mbps free Google Fiber.



*some listing sites are stating additional rental criteria (ie: income must be 3x rent, etc). We require an app and income significant enough to cover rent and utilities. No hardline requirements.



UNIT IS SELF-SHOW WITH RENTLY.COM

Do not ask for general, additional information--specific questions are fine. If you are interested in the unit, please look at it via Rently and then if you would like an application, one can be sent to you.

https://rently.com/properties/1275521



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.