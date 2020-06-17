All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 323 Cleaver II Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
323 Cleaver II Boulevard
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:01 PM

323 Cleaver II Boulevard

323 Emanuel Cleaver Ii Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1275521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

323 Emanuel Cleaver Ii Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64112
Park Central-Research Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 7D · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
google fiber
Plaza condo on the 7th floor of an eight-floor building.

The unit is bright with natural light and has an easy to decorate open floor plan. Outside, the building sits on a corner flanked by Southmoreland park and The Nelson's lawn--making taking a jog or a walk a breeze.

Washer and Dryer included in unit. Dishwasher and garbage disposal. Building has small fitness room and additional laundry.Gazebo outside will be great for
enjoying the coming spring.

Pets fine with 300.00 non-refundable pet deposit. App fee is 40.00.

Water and trash included in rent. Building qualifies for 5 mbps free Google Fiber.

*some listing sites are stating additional rental criteria (ie: income must be 3x rent, etc). We require an app and income significant enough to cover rent and utilities. No hardline requirements.

UNIT IS SELF-SHOW WITH RENTLY.COM
Do not ask for general, additional information--specific questions are fine. If you are interested in the unit, please look at it via Rently and then if you would like an application, one can be sent to you.
https://rently.com/properties/1275521

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard have any available units?
323 Cleaver II Boulevard has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard have?
Some of 323 Cleaver II Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Cleaver II Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
323 Cleaver II Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Cleaver II Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Cleaver II Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard offer parking?
No, 323 Cleaver II Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Cleaver II Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard have a pool?
No, 323 Cleaver II Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 323 Cleaver II Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Cleaver II Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Cleaver II Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 323 Cleaver II Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity