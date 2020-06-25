All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
2826 Harrison Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

2826 Harrison Street

2826 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2826 Harrison Street Available 07/01/19 VERY LARGE HOME IN MIDTOWN - This is a rare find in the Longfellow area! This large 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has all of the vintage charms with added modern amenities. Straight past the large front patio and through the front door you are greeted by a bright, open foyer. To your left of the foyer is one of the bedrooms. You can go straight into the kitchen of head upstairs around the wrap stair case. Off the kitchen is another bedroom, bathroom and first floor laundry units. Heading upstairs you are greeted by a large living room area that has access to the large back patio. On this floor there are three bedrooms and one bathroom. You can continue heading upstairs to the large loft area. Here there is a bedroom, sitting room, two large closets and the final bathroom. Behind the home there is ample off street parking for you, as well as a first floor back patio.

Coming available as of July 1. This home is still occupied but do not let that stop you from setting up a showing. Call now to see if this home is for you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4914178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Harrison Street have any available units?
2826 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2826 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2826 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 2826 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 2826 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2826 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2826 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2826 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
