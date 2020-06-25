Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2826 Harrison Street Available 07/01/19 VERY LARGE HOME IN MIDTOWN - This is a rare find in the Longfellow area! This large 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has all of the vintage charms with added modern amenities. Straight past the large front patio and through the front door you are greeted by a bright, open foyer. To your left of the foyer is one of the bedrooms. You can go straight into the kitchen of head upstairs around the wrap stair case. Off the kitchen is another bedroom, bathroom and first floor laundry units. Heading upstairs you are greeted by a large living room area that has access to the large back patio. On this floor there are three bedrooms and one bathroom. You can continue heading upstairs to the large loft area. Here there is a bedroom, sitting room, two large closets and the final bathroom. Behind the home there is ample off street parking for you, as well as a first floor back patio.



Coming available as of July 1. This home is still occupied but do not let that stop you from setting up a showing. Call now to see if this home is for you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4914178)