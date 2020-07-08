All apartments in Kansas City
2806 Wenzel Ave
2806 Wenzel Ave

2806 Wenzel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Wenzel Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2199064055 ----
Nice and affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator and stove. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Wenzel Ave have any available units?
2806 Wenzel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 Wenzel Ave have?
Some of 2806 Wenzel Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Wenzel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Wenzel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Wenzel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Wenzel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Wenzel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2806 Wenzel Ave offers parking.
Does 2806 Wenzel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Wenzel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Wenzel Ave have a pool?
No, 2806 Wenzel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Wenzel Ave have accessible units?
No, 2806 Wenzel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Wenzel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Wenzel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

