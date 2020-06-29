2742 Holmes St

Amenities

2742 Holmes KC Mo. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2000 sq. feet beautifully updated 2 story in sought after KC Longfellow neighborhood. This 100% remodel 2017, spacious home features newly refinished hardwood floors on main level , carpet in all upstairs bedrooms , fresh decorator interior paint, showcase kitchen w/granite countertops , stainless steel dishwasher and stove and refrigerator, ceramic tile and new european cabinets. All new lighting and plumbing, new tile in tub areas and flooring. New roof. Fantastic location near Martini Corner, Downtown and midtown Plaza Hospital Hill and Union Hill. Can be a 4 bedroom house for a group or family or it can function as a 4 bedroom/office for 4 students or young professionals that want to have a separate space to study or work. Residents are responsible for utilities, yard upkeep. Local manager that cares. excellent references. Online rent and maintenance portal “This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.“ Mitch@statelinerentals.com or 816-536-7380