2742 Holmes St
2742 Holmes St

2742 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2742 Holmes KC Mo. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2000 sq. feet beautifully updated 2 story in sought after KC Longfellow neighborhood. This 100% remodel 2017, spacious home features newly refinished hardwood floors on main level , carpet in all upstairs bedrooms , fresh decorator interior paint, showcase kitchen w/granite countertops , stainless steel dishwasher and stove and refrigerator, ceramic tile and new european cabinets. All new lighting and plumbing, new tile in tub areas and flooring. New roof. Fantastic location near Martini Corner, Downtown and midtown Plaza Hospital Hill and Union Hill. Can be a 4 bedroom house for a group or family or it can function as a 4 bedroom/office for 4 students or young professionals that want to have a separate space to study or work. Residents are responsible for utilities, yard upkeep. Local manager that cares. excellent references. Online rent and maintenance portal “This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail Landlord Software.“ Mitch@statelinerentals.com or 816-536-7380

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 Holmes St have any available units?
2742 Holmes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 Holmes St have?
Some of 2742 Holmes St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 Holmes St currently offering any rent specials?
2742 Holmes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 Holmes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2742 Holmes St is pet friendly.
Does 2742 Holmes St offer parking?
No, 2742 Holmes St does not offer parking.
Does 2742 Holmes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2742 Holmes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 Holmes St have a pool?
No, 2742 Holmes St does not have a pool.
Does 2742 Holmes St have accessible units?
No, 2742 Holmes St does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 Holmes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 Holmes St has units with dishwashers.

