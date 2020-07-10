Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2612 E. 8 St. Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Northeast Rental Home - This beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home is located just off Prospect and Independence Ave.



This home features brand new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, an ideal choice for anyone with pets! The kitchen has received a full renovation with new EVERYTHING! Cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and more! The bathrooms have also received the same level of update with new vanity, fixtures and tile. This home really does feel brand new from the moment you walk in the door.



Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5829073)