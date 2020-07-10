All apartments in Kansas City
2612 E. 8 St.

2612 East 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2612 East 8th Street, Kansas City, MO 64124
Independence Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2612 E. 8 St. Available 06/12/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Northeast Rental Home - This beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home is located just off Prospect and Independence Ave.

This home features brand new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the entire home, an ideal choice for anyone with pets! The kitchen has received a full renovation with new EVERYTHING! Cabinets, countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and more! The bathrooms have also received the same level of update with new vanity, fixtures and tile. This home really does feel brand new from the moment you walk in the door.

Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5829073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
